Margaret L. Reasons
July 25, 1924 - September 30, 2019
Raleigh
Margaret Lucille Hayes Reasons passed away peacefully on September 30. She was born in Raleigh to the late Ernest and Artelia Hayes on July 25, 1924. She was preceded in death by her sisters Elizabeth Taylor and Vera Hilton and her brother David Hayes. She married John Reasons in 1943 and they lived in Raleigh their entire lives. They had two children, Judy and Jackie. Margaret took great pride in being a wife, mother and homemaker. Her friends always knew that when they visited, they would enjoy eating her great food. Margaret loved to cook and will always be remembered for her buttermilk pie and freshly grated coconut cake. She was a lifetime member of Caraleigh Baptist Church. After celebrating 68 years of marriage, her husband John died in 2011. Her son John Reasons Jr. (Jackie) died in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Judy Clark and husband Norwood. She is also survived by two granddaughters and their families. Special thanks go to Teresa Wiliford, Debra Johnson and Louise Yates for visits and for making Margaret's birthday special. After meditation and prayer, interment followed at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 14, 2019