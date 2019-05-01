Margaret Ann Robinson



June 20, 1932 – April 7, 2019



Cary



Margaret Ann Robinson, age 86, of Cary, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, Ann will be deeply missed.



Ann was born and raised in Lineville, Alabama, the oldest of two children of Felix and Irene Mathews Graben. As a teenager, she worked at Lineville's Young's Drug Store, where she was inspired by Mr. Young to study pharmacy in college. She went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy. Ann was privileged to work in several pharmacy settings during her career, beginning with a community drug store in Columbus, Georgia and finishing with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lyons, New Jersey. She was recognized as Outstanding Pharmacist by the VA Hospital administration.



Ann was courageous, thoughtful, creative and witty. She was a life-long learner with many interests, particularly science, medicine, history and Christian theology. She was passionate about her family, and delighted in knitting, baking and finding catalog treasures for them. Among many precious legacies that she leaves are her examples of generosity and her support for the veteran community. Her family rejoices that while Ann was with us, she had a living hope of an inheritance in heaven, through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Now, her faith has become sight.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Miriam Graben Pittard. Ann is survived by her husband of 64 years, John L. Robinson; daughter LeeAnn Robinson of Raleigh, NC; son David Robinson (Wendy) of Cary, NC; grandchildren Julie Robinson, Daniel Robinson and Alana Robinson; and extended family and friends.



The family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate care of numerous healthcare professionals and support staff, including Dr. Joseph O. Moore, Dr. Susan Crittenden and the teams at SearStone, Aware Senior Care, Transitions Hospice, and Glenaire.



A service in celebration of Ann's life will be held at the Winston Clubhouse at SearStone Retirement Community, 17001 SearStone Drive, Cary, NC 27513 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the family cemetery plot in Lineville, AL.



If desired, contributions in Ann's memory may be directed to Auburn's Harrison School of Pharmacy (by mail: Ms. Brianna Foster, Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy, 2308 Walker Building, Auburn, AL 36849 or online at: pharmacy.auburn.edu) or to the Duke Cancer Institute (by mail: Duke Cancer Institute, Office of Development, 710 W. Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 or online at: dukecancerinstitute.org).



Online condolences may be shared at: www.BrownWynneCary.com Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019