Margaret Stilwell
1928 - 2020
Margaret Winstead Stilwell

March 19, 1928 - July 7, 2020

Wilson

Margaret Winstead Stilwell, 92, went to eternal rest surrounded by her family, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born March 19, 1928 in Wilson County to the late Moses and Hattie Sauls Winstead. She loved her family and church. Margaret was a caring and giving person. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons Brad Stilwell (Cheryl) and Stuart Stilwell; two daughters Trixie Perry (Tim) and Susan Stilwell; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

An inurnment graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:00AM at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Gary Walling officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund Wilson NC or the Wilson Co Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Stilwell family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
