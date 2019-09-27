Home

Fuquay-Varina

Margaret Sumner Howard, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. and other times at the family home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. "Tommy" Howard; a sister, Frances S. Barnhill and a brother, Lawrence Sumner.

Surviving are her children, Gina H. Roberts and husband, Brian of Wilmington, Thomas "Woody" Howard, Jr. and wife, Lisa of Fuquay-Varina, Margaret H. Edwards of Raleigh and Anson Howard of Fuquay-Varina; goddaughter, Heather Cashwell Rollins; grandchildren, Andrew Roberts and wife, Lauren of Trenton, Caroline R. Brodeur and husband, Tyler of Wilmington, Ashley Marie Kiser and husband, Tony of Raleigh, Holden Edwards and Preston Edwards both of Raleigh; great grandchildren, Airlie Roberts, Everly Brodeur and Kennedy Kiser.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Full obituary on www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 27, 2019
