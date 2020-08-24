Margaret Stanley Tomei
August 30, 1935 - August 22, 2020
Raleigh
Margaret passed away after a long battle with dementia, which robbed her of her memories, but not of her sweet personality, sense of humor and warm smile. She was born August 30, 1935 in Athens, GA to the late Helen Conger Stanley and late Thomas Pope Stanley. Margaret was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she received a BA in Journalism. While in college, Margaret taught ballroom dancing, something none of her children ever mastered. The day after she graduated from UGA, she married her late husband, Felix Tomei, III. When Margaret was not keeping busy caring for her six children, husband and mother, she enjoyed bird watching/bird feeding and gardening. After retirement, she received certification in South Carolina as a Master Gardener. She was also an accomplished quilter and watercolor painter.
Through their marriage, Margaret and Felix lived in San Diego, CA; Evanston, IL; Syracuse, NY; Walton-on-Thames, England; Franklin Lakes, NJ; Huntington, NY; Naperville, IL; New Bern, NC and Burlington, CT. After retirement, they enjoyed a number of years in Callawassie Island, SC; Blowing Rock, NC and Raleigh, NC. In their retirement, Margaret and Felix also enjoyed traveling, and were fortunate to take trips to Italy, Alaska, Scandinavia, Russia and Canada. Margaret was also an accomplished pianist, and her children have fond memories of her playing her baby grand piano. Margaret was a loving and thoughtful daughter, wife, mother, cousin, grandmother, and friend. She had a giggle and a smile that won everyone's heart.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Felix Tomei, III, in 2014. Although an only child, Margaret loved family. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Tomei Anderson (Dale) and Maggie Tomei (Charles); her four sons, Tom Tomei (Karen), David Tomei, John Tomei (Lyn) and Joe Tomei (Edi); her eight grandchildren: Jason Anderson, Helen Anderson, Melissa Tomei (Mark), Kelli Tomei Maestro (Joe), Mimi Tomei, Andrew Tomei, Amelia Tomei and Joey Tomei; and her two great granddaughters: Elara Tomei and Lyra Tomei.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks for the compassionate care given to Margaret by Sunrise of North Hills, Rex Hospital and Transitions Lifecare Hospice Home.
A private interment service will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice
or to Transitions Lifecare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.