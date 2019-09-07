Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel
Garner, NC
Margaret Upchurch


1923 - 2019
Margaret Blanche Upchurch

August 17, 1923 - August 24, 2019

Raleigh

Margaret Blanche Upchurch, 96, has died. She was born to William Argo Brown and Blanche Wall Brown, at home on Route 2, Selma, North Carolina on August 17, 1923.

She began her own family life, marrying Robert Ivan Upchurch of Raleigh, NC, & living for awhile near her parents. Ivan's employment brought the couple to Raleigh, NC, initially living with the Willie Finch family near the Fairgrounds.

An outgrowth of Margaret's love of church work, public school teaching would be her lifelong career. She taught elementary school for a total of 32 years, in Micro, NC; Elementary in Angier, NC; and Swift Creek Elementary in Raleigh; she served as Sunday School Superintendent at Carolina Pines Baptist Church, in Raleigh, for a time. Her extensive flower garden "shone" in their Fairway Acres neighborhood.

Preceded in death by her husband, Margaret is celebrated, missed, and mourned by her four sons: Wayne , Robert, Samuel, and Ronald; two daughters-in-law: Deborah Upchurch, and Patricia Upchurch; as well as by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner, NC. Sharing of stories among family and friends will comprise much of the 3:00 p.m. service, September 15, 2019. Please, no floral wreaths or bouquets; Margaret's service to young people and community can be honored by giving to Amedisys Hospice, Franklinton, NC. (amedisys.com)
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 7, 2019
