Margaret
Wynelle Golden
Raleigh
Margaret Wynelle Golden, 86, passed away peacefully while in the excellent care of Transitions LifeCare on September 24, 2019. Born on October 29, 1932 in Cedar Key, Florida; she was the daughter of the late Frank and Nora Wilson and wife of the late Clayton Thomas Golden.
Frank and Margaret were married for 68 years and had lived in Raleigh since 1963. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother; family was most important to her.
She is survived by her sons: Clayton Thomas Golden, Jr. and wife Nancy and Franklin E. Golden and wife Cathy, all of Raleigh; by her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and by other family and friends.
Private Family Services will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 26, 2019