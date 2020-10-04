Margaret Webster

Margaret "Peggy" Donaldson Webster
January 8, 1928 - September 29, 2020
Raleigh
Margaret "Peggy" Donaldson Webster died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Peggy was born on January 8, 1928, in Washington, D.C.; she was the only child of William S. and Helen M. Donaldson.
She graduated from Bucknell University with a degree in English and a minor in Spanish. Some of her fondest memories were from her time at Bucknell and she was a loyal alumna. While at Bucknell she met her future husband of 54 years, Donald Webster.
Peggy was a dedicated member of St. Marks Episcopal Church for almost 50 years where she served in many roles, including Church Secretary for 8 years. This is where she met many of her dearest friends. Friendships were of the upmost importance to Peggy, especially those with the members of The Board and the Bridge Ladies.
Peggy was a voracious reader, loved bridge, had a competitive nature, was fiercely independent, and by her own words was "obstreperous (look it up!)." She was a wordsmith who loved puzzles and other word games.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don and is survived by her son David (Penny), daughter Kerry (Dave), grandsons Michael (Ashley) and Ben (Deanna), and great-grandsons Sullivan and Emerson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to your favorite charity
. Please vote — it was important to Peggy! Go Heels!