Margaret "Peggy" Williams



May 14, 1938 - February 28, 2019



Garner



Peggy Jones Williams, 80, is rejoicing in her heavenly home with her mother and father and other loved one. She passed away at her home Thursday, surrounded by family. After being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in September, Peggy spent the last few months at home taking advantage of every moment with loved ones.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday at Garner United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.



On August 29, 1959, Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Williams.



In addition to her husband, Jimmy, survivors include her children, David (Paula) Williams and Ronald Williams; grandchildren, Preston, Allie, and Corey Williams; sister, Adele Jones Hartofelis. She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. "Bill" Jones and Mary Heath Jones and siblings, Patty and Billy Jones.



Peggy graduated from Garner High School in 1956, and attended Hardbarger Business College. She worked for Durham Life Insurance Company, Garner Senior High School, and as a self-employed installer of window treatments, but was best known for her role as a loyal, caring wife and mother. She was a member of Garner United Methodist Church, Garner Woman's Club, Greenbrier Garden Club, and Red Hat Club.



Peggy truly loved people and socializing, but her greatest joy came from time spent with her children and grandchildren. Her face lit up every time they walked into the room. She will be missed by many but the memory of her unconditional love and support will never be lost.



The family will receive friends Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Hospice or Garner United Methodist Church in Peggy's memory.



The family sincerely thanks all family and friends for all the food, flowers, visits, calls, cards, and prayers during these past several months. They also wish to thank the Transitions LifeCare (Hospice) for such amazing love and care.



Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary