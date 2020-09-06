Margaret Inez Williams



June 10, 1928 - September 4, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Margaret Inez Williams, 92 passed away September 4 at Springmoor Retirement Community. Margaret was born June 10, 1928 to Lillie Braswell Williams and Robert Coy Williams in Wake Forest, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Stefanac, her brothers Earl Williams, James Williams, and Herman Williams, and her sister Irene Pearson. She is survived by her sisters Rose Gabbard, Betty Williams, and Marjorie Macks and her brother Stanley Williams. Margaret received her nursing degree from Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, her BS in Chemistry from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL, and her masters in nursing administration from UNC Chapel Hill. She started her career with the Veterans Administration in Durham, leaving with the position of operating room supervisor. She then served as assistant chief of nursing at the VA Hospital in Houston, TX, and then as the chief nurse in San Francisco, CA. From there she moved to Washington, DC and then to Gainesville, FL, where she managed the chief nurses for the VA hospitals in the southeastern United States. Memorial donations may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615.



