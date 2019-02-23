Margarita M. Cazares



February 5, 1936 - February 19, 2019



Cary



Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Margarita M. Cazares entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years.



Margarita is preceded in death by her parents Reynaldo R. and Aurora Meza.



Margarita is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Alfred F. Cazares; her brother Reynaldo Meza, Jr. (Gloria); six children: Linda Cazares of Visalia, CA, Patricia McLelland of San Antonio, TX, Christina Autrey (Jay) of Dilley, TX, Alfred R. Cazares of Cary, NC, Robert Cazares of Cary, NC, and Melissa Beeson (Dwight) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; six grandchildren: Andrew, Ryan, Daniel, and Taylor Autrey, Brandon and Ashley Beeson as well as her loving, loyal, and devoted dog, Biscuit.



Margarita lived a full life raising her children and working various part-time and full-time jobs while accompanying her husband as she continuously relocated to different Marine Corps facilities. Throughout her life Margarita was an advocate for a variety of charities and gave generously to everyone. In her free time she enjoyed vacationing and visiting her children. Margarita loved reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, celebrating holidays, cooking, and playing and winning at slot machines in numerous casinos. Margarita leaves behind a legacy of memories to all who knew and loved her.



A visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 with a rosary beginning at 12:15 PM followed by services at 1:00 PM at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Cary, NC.



Services are under the direction of Brown-Wynne. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary