Margie Crawley Rice



August 22, 1924-September 16, 2020



New Bern, NC



Thought of as "everyone's eighth grade teacher", Margie Crawley Rice, 96, of New Bern, NC passed away on September 16, 2020 just after visiting with her two sons. She was born in Littleton, NC on August 2, 1924 along with her lifelong best friend twin brother Royce Crawley, to Roger and Margaret Crawley. Her family soon moved to Wilson, NC where she later graduated from Charles L. Coon High School and Atlantic Christian College(now Barton College) A.B.(Education). While attending Atlantic Christian College she met and subsequently married Robert Calvin(Bob) Rice who transferred to UNC Chapel Hill on a Naval ROTC scholarship and quickly onto a San Diego based ship participating in the Pacific during World War II. Margie taught school in Elm City, NC and Arapahoe, NC before moving to New Bern, NC where she would teach until her retirement in 1989.



Margie taught English and NC History at Central and H. J. McDonald Middle Schools in New Bern, NC for 37 years. In the latter years of her career she had been the eighth-grade teacher of many of the teachers who were teaching with her. She was a member of the Honorary Organization for Women Educators, Delta Kappa Gamma.



Margie and Bob were devoted members of Broad Street Christian Church. She was a member of the church for 68 years. She served on various committees and held various offices. She was a choir member and was in various Sunday School Classes. She also was in the Golden Age Club and the Order of the Eastern Star.



Margie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Celia, her twin brother Royce, and her devoted husband of 63 years, Bob. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Calvin(Bobby) Rice, Jr.(Karen) and Gregory Louis(Greg) Rice( Cathee). In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Rob Rice(Elizabeth), Kristen Ange(Robert), Paul Rice and Harper Rice and four great grandchildren: Courtney Ange, Watkins Ange, Calvin Ange and Wyler Rice. She had many adoring nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.



The family will hold a visitation at Cotten Funeral Home (with masks and social distancing), 2201 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC (252)637-3181 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Services will be at Broad Street Christian Church(with masks and social distancing), 802 Broad Street, New Bern NC 28560 (252)638-1216, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:30PM followed by a graveside service at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel Pavilion, 900 River Road, New Bern, NC 28562.



The family requests that memorials be made in Margie Rice's memory to Broad Street Christian Church, 802 Broad Street, New Bern NC 28560 (252)638-1216.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store