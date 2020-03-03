|
Margaret "Margie" Ann Lee Stubbs
January 13, 1948 - February 29, 2020
Smithfield
Margaret (Margie) Ann Lee Stubbs of Smithfield, N.C. passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020. Despite being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 26, Margie lived her life with a song in her heart. She lived every day for her children, family, and grandchild; her friends, her church and her community. In Margie's last weeks and symbolic of the compassion she gave so freely, she was surrounded by many of those who loved her.
A native of Smithfield, Margie was born January 13, 1948. She attended Smithfield High School and later, in 1970, received a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Salem College in Winston-Salem. With her inherent passion for children, many of whom were minorities or underprivileged, Margie became an elementary school teacher in Granville County and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools. She worked hard to ensure each student, no matter their background or threats from those who disagreed, received an education and equal opportunity. She went back to school as an adult, obtained a finance degree, and became the Finance Manager for Centenary United Methodist Church in Smithfield from 2001-2019.
Margie's heart was the fullest around her family. Her self-sacrifice and tender heart compelled Margie and her husband to adopt their two children in 1978 and 1982. Similar to her time as a teacher, Margie was a fierce mother and a loving advocate for her children. She was ever-present and thoughtful, never missing a soccer game, tennis match, band recital, or school play, and oftentimes stepping in for others who needed a parent. One of her greatest joys in life arrived with the birth of her granddaughter, Addie. From that moment, their bond was steadfast. It was reflected everyday by the joy in Margie's voice. No grandmother could have loved a grandchild more.
Passionate about so many things, Margie relished her time in the mountains of North Carolina at her second home at Lake Junaluska. It was a place of comfort and serenity, where she would sit for hours on her porch listening to the melodies of the birds, feeling the breeze off the lake and enjoying the simple pleasures of being in the mountains. Margie was active in her community and her church. Her faith played a significant role in her life and reflected her faith and trust in God. She enjoyed sewing beautiful clothes for her children and granddaughter. She had a thirst for reading, for nature and for her brisk, daily walk around the lake. Always quick-witted and good-humored, she loved to laugh, especially with her friends. From garden club to book club to bridge, her friends were close allies, a source of catharsis, and she held them immeasurably dear.
Margie is predeceased by her mother, Margaret McLemore Lee, and father, Denton F. Lee, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John David Stubbs, Sr.; her two children Mary Elizabeth (Molly) Stubbs Embler and John David Stubbs, Jr.; granddaughter Margaret Adele (Addie) Embler and Addie's father, Ross Embler; sister Mary Nell Ferguson and husband Jerry; brother Denton F. Lee, Jr. and wife Jane; and her two brother-in-laws Robert Dale Stubbs and wife Cathy, and Daniel James Stubbs and wife Cindy. We will always remember her as she was, sitting on the porch with her loving smile. "I lift up my eyes to the hills –where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth." [Psalm 121]
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Margie's life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Centenary United Methodist Church in Smithfield, with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM in Wesley Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 140 E. Market Street, Smithfield, NC or the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 14608 , Greensboro, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2020