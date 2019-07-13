Marguerite Metcalf



September 19, 1932 - July 10, 2019



Youngsville



Marguerite Metcalf, 86, of Youngsville, NC, formerly of Kinnelon, NJ, passed away on July 10, 2019.



Born in the Bronx, NY, Marguerite was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Brennan. She married Frank Metcalf in 1957, and the couple built their own home and settled in Kinnelon, NJ to raise their three children. Marguerite was proud of her Irish heritage. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, and baking. She was a hard-working mother who raised her children after her loving husband Frank passed away in 1981. Marguerite worked at Stonybrook and Kiel Elementary Schools when her children were young and then worked at American Cyanamid in Accounts Payable for 12 years retiring in 1994.



Marguerite is survived by her son, William and his wife Claudia and their children Joseph and Justin; her daughter, Elizabeth Metcalf and her son Anthony, and daughter Marguerite VanWyk and her husband Peter; her sister, Nora Kish; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Metcalf and her brothers, Thomas, Jimmy, and William Brennan.



Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 pm Sunday, July 14 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. Friends and family may also visit at Our Lady of the Magnificat RC Church, Kinnelon on Monday from 9 to 10 am. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY.



Flowers can be sent to M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, or donations in Marguerite's memory to The Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org would be greatly appreciated by her family. Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019