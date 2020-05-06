Marguerite Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite Jones Thompson

Raleigh

Marguerite Jones Thompson, affectionately known as "Tootsie" by her family and close friends, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99 at the Stewart Health Center at Springmoor.

She is the daughter of the late Marguerite Wallace Jones and Raymond D. Jones of Morehead City, NC. She is also predeceased by her husband, Willis Henry Thompson, Jr.; a son, Willis Henry Thompson, III (Hank) of Raleigh, NC; a grandson, Robert Brackett Priddy, Jr. of Richmond, VA; her sister, Gretchen Jones Grantham Cozart of Wilson, NC; and her brother, Frederick Wallace Jones of Wilmington, NC.

Marguerite and Willis were married in 1942 and together they raised three children, Willis H. Thompson III (Hank—deceased), Mark B. Thompson (Marte) and Barbara T. Priddy (Bob). She has 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

While Willis served overseas with the Army Quartermaster Corps during World War II, Marguerite packed POW boxes for the American Red Cross in New York City. Upon his return, Willis worked for WRAL, GMAC and finally for Uzzle Cadillac Oldsmobile in Raleigh. In 1955, Marguerite and Willis purchased that dealership and spent the next 23 years building Thompson Cadillac Oldsmobile Inc., presently known as Thompson Buick GMC Cadillac. Marguerite was active in her church, Hayes Barton Methodist, and many civic organizations, serving on several boards. She was an avid golfer, an ACBL bridge life master and a wonderful mother and friend.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, CNA's, and Home Health Caregivers ( Luba Griffin, Tomasena Dottin, Joyce Coleman and Joan Marion) for their tireless care and love given to Marguerite.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service for Tootsie at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Springmoor's Endowment Fund (1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615) or to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church (2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608).

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC 27605.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved