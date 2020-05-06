Marguerite Jones Thompson



Raleigh



Marguerite Jones Thompson, affectionately known as "Tootsie" by her family and close friends, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99 at the Stewart Health Center at Springmoor.



She is the daughter of the late Marguerite Wallace Jones and Raymond D. Jones of Morehead City, NC. She is also predeceased by her husband, Willis Henry Thompson, Jr.; a son, Willis Henry Thompson, III (Hank) of Raleigh, NC; a grandson, Robert Brackett Priddy, Jr. of Richmond, VA; her sister, Gretchen Jones Grantham Cozart of Wilson, NC; and her brother, Frederick Wallace Jones of Wilmington, NC.



Marguerite and Willis were married in 1942 and together they raised three children, Willis H. Thompson III (Hank—deceased), Mark B. Thompson (Marte) and Barbara T. Priddy (Bob). She has 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.



While Willis served overseas with the Army Quartermaster Corps during World War II, Marguerite packed POW boxes for the American Red Cross in New York City. Upon his return, Willis worked for WRAL, GMAC and finally for Uzzle Cadillac Oldsmobile in Raleigh. In 1955, Marguerite and Willis purchased that dealership and spent the next 23 years building Thompson Cadillac Oldsmobile Inc., presently known as Thompson Buick GMC Cadillac. Marguerite was active in her church, Hayes Barton Methodist, and many civic organizations, serving on several boards. She was an avid golfer, an ACBL bridge life master and a wonderful mother and friend.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, CNA's, and Home Health Caregivers ( Luba Griffin, Tomasena Dottin, Joyce Coleman and Joan Marion) for their tireless care and love given to Marguerite.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service for Tootsie at Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Springmoor's Endowment Fund (1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615) or to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church (2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608).



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC 27605.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store