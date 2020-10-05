Marian Elizabeth Davis
Raleigh
Marian Elizabeth Davis, 82, of Raleigh, passed away on September 28, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Fairmont, West Virginia. She graduated from the University of West Virginia, and as an adult moved with her family to Raleigh, NC.
Marian worked for more than 30 years at The Angus Barn. The family would like to thank Van Eure and everyone at the Angus Barn, for their generosity and support, and for being a second family to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Charles Hirt, and a son, Brian Andrew Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Lyn Davis Wooten of Clemmons and her son, Bradley Earle Davis (Leslie) of Raleigh. She is also survived by her five grandchildren who knew her as Baba; Davis Wesley Wooten, Kelli Elizabeth Wooten, John Addison Davis, Joseph Williams Davis, and Theodore Harry Davis. Marian took great pleasure in watching her grandchildren grow up and adored each of them.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation for Hope (www.walkforhope.com
).
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.