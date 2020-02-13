Home

American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
University Presbyterian Church
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Marian Hicks


1927 - 2020
Marian Hicks Obituary
Marian Hand Hicks

August 18, 1927 - February 8, 2020

Chapel Hill

Marian Hand Hicks, of Chapel Hill NC died Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was 92. Mrs. Hicks was born Marian Winslow Hand on August 18, 1927 to parents Royall Albert and Pearl Daniel Hand. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Thomas Williams Hicks Sr, and is survived by her brother, Moses H. Hand of Raleigh NC, and her sons, Thomas W. Hicks Jr of Durham NC. and Stephen F. Hicks of Holden Beach NC, and her daughters-in-law Leslie Schreiber Hicks and Jill Lederer Hicks.

Mrs. Hicks was a 1949 graduate of Woman's College of UNC, now UNCG. She worked in the Chapel Hill school system as a beloved second grade teacher at Estes Hills Elementary for 27 years beginning 1960. Her students were known as the Hicks Chicks. A classroom at the school is named in her honor.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill. The family will receive guests in the fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center or University Presbyterian Church, PO Box 509, Chapel Hill, 27514. In addition, the family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Cedars of Chapel Hill Dubose Health Center for the fantastic care our Mom received at the facility.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
