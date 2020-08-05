1/1
Marian Meek
1929 - 2020
Marian Louise Meek

February 22, 1929 - August 03, 2020

Apex

Marian Louise Meek, age 91, died on August 3, 2020 after a long and fruitful life.

She was born in Windber, PA as the only child to Howard and Ruth Wirick. She was married to Albert R. Meek for 33 years, until his death in 1983, and they had 4 children together. As soon as all the kids were in school, she'd stay up late to watch Johnny Carson, taking down his monologue in shorthand and typing it up on the 35-lb manual typewriter she had dug out of the attic.

She then proceeded to work as an administrative assistant until she retired and moved to Florida. To say Florida agreed with her would be an understatement.

For 20 years, she had relatives nearby, a host of friends, and a nice villa on the golf course where she could watch the old men cheat from her breakfast table. She took up golf, Red Hats, mah jongg and Bunco, and travelling all around the world with the Shriner's her husband had introduced her to. It wasn't until health issues struck four years ago that she moved to Apex, NC to be near her daughters, Kimberly Egler and Lori Meek Brooks.

Marian is also survived by two sons, Bradley and Brian Meek, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Not knowing exactly what the amenities are on the other side, we sincerely hope she is surrounded by love, friends, and activities galore.

Until we meet again, sweet lady.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
