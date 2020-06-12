Marian Castellow Perry



August 21, 1924 ~ June 9, 2020



Colerain, NC



Marian Castellow Perry, 95, died on June 9, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained in a fall. She was born August 21, 1924, in San Diego, CA, where her father was serving as a US Naval surgeon. Her parents were the late Dr. Cola and Hazel Forbes Castellow, of Windsor, NC. In 1948, she married Norman Freeman Perry, of Colerain, NC, where they lived the rest of their lives.



Mrs. Perry graduated from St. Mary's College in 1943, and UNC-Chapel Hill in 1945, where she was one of the founding members of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. After beginning her career in New York, NY, she returned to UNC for a degree in education, which was one of the great interests in her life. She obtained her Masters degree in counseling education from East Carolina University in 1969, and was inducted into the Kappa Delta Pi honorary educational fraternity. She then served as a guidance counselor at Plymouth and Ahoskie High Schools, where she inspired and encouraged many young people.



Mrs. Perry served on the Bertie County Board of Education during the 1960's and provided a steady hand and voice when school consolidation and integration were great challenges. She was a dedicated member of the North Carolina Association of Educators, serving as president of the Hertford County unit. She was an active leader of the Historic Hope Foundation, serving as Ball Chairman and President of the Board. She was devoted to and held numerous leadership positions at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Windsor, NC, where she was baptized, confirmed and married.



A proud Democrat, Mrs. Perry was active in politics, serving as County delegate to State conventions. She took pride in being an informed citizen, believing strongly in making conditions better for her community and the world in general. An avid sports fan, she was always excited to watch any good competition, particularly UNC Basketball. She spent many happy summers with her family in the beloved Nags Head cottage she built. She named her cottage "Why Not?" and she lived her life with that same sense of adventure and curiosity. Mrs. Perry was also an excellent cook, whose mashed potatoes and pickles were among her most legendary dishes.



We rejoice in the life of such an extraordinary woman. We feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by her. Our mother was an amazing person and true force of nature; noble, opinionated and strong, yet always loving and supportive. A woman of great poise, power and presence, she inspired each of us to live a life of purpose.



She is survived by her children and grandchildren, whom she loved deeply and who added much joy to her life. She was proud of each of them: her son Norman Freeman Perry, Jr., and wife Jaquelin of Colerain; two daughters, Gail Perry and husband Bill Cobb of Chapel Hill; and Mary-Lynn Perry Moore and husband Dudley of High Point. Grandchildren include Laura Monk and husband Coy; Colin Perry and wife Emily; John Hallett and wife Carolyn; Freeman Perry and wife Mollie; Cassie Rice and husband John; Ellie Daniels and husband Frank; Will Moore and wife Lyall; Liz Shaver and husband Jay; Sarah Lindner, George Lindner, Edward Lindner; and eleven great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St Thomas Episcopal Church, 302 S. Queen St, Windsor NC 27983 or to Historic Hope Foundation, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, NC 27983. A private burial will be held on Saturday, June 13th. A memorial service will be held at St Thomas Episcopal Church at a future date. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Windsor.



