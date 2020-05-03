Marian Ruth Tharp
October 24, 1927 - April 23, 2020
Youngsville
Marian Ruth Tharp, age 92, Of Youngsville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in her home on April 23, 2020.
Marian was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on October 24, 1927. Marian moved to Long Beach, California where she met her future husband. They subsequently resided in Kansas City, Missouri and Huntington Beach, California before moving to Raleigh in 1988.
Marian was married to Lee Eugene Tharp for 50 years. They became engaged on their third date, ten days after the first met.
Marian retired from Pacific Telephone in 1988, where she worked in a variety of administrative positions. She enjoyed oil painting with her sister Lenore, antiquing with her many friends and was an avid reader. In her later years she liked assembling puzzles. Marian was an expert with puzzles and kept her son, Brad, and daughter, Cheryl, busy searching for the very few she had not already completed. Marian was a wonderful cook and even better baker. At Christmas time she would fill her home with cakes, cookies and pies. Marian was very generous and contributed to many charities and Christian organizations. Marian was constantly amused by her two cats, Percy and Salem.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Cohen of Reno, Nevada, her son Bradley L. Tharp of Youngsville, North Carolina, her granddaughters Lauren Nicole Marklund of Stockholm, Sweden, Allison Leigh Tharp of Las Vegas, Nevada, Emily Christine Tharp of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Ashley Brooke Tharp of Greenville, North Carolina and her great-grandson Oliver Victor Marklund of Stockholm, Sweden, and other family and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Marie Rout, her father, Edward Pesek, her sister Lenore Hope Grantham and her husband, Lee Eugene Tharp.
Marian will be buried at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, North Carolina on May 12, 2020.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.