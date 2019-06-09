Marianne Lee (Anne Lee) Frederick was born December 7, 1949 in Winston-Salem, the daughter of the late Marianne and Claude Frederick. She was a graduate of Bishop McGuinness Memorial High School and received her undergraduate degree from Duke University and a Master of Science in Planning from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 1974. Later that year she began her career with the North Carolina Division of Community Assistance where she greatly enjoyed assisting small towns and rural counties with planning and community development in field work and later in supervisory and consulting capacities. While working for the Division of Community Assistance she received an MBA degree from Meredith College in 1985. She was a retired member of the American Planning Association and the American Institute of Certified Planners. Marianne was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and an active participant of the cancer support group at the church.



She is survived by her uncle, William L. Keiger of Winston-Salem and first cousins William L. Keiger Jr. (Stephanie) and children Nicholas Keiger and Caroline Keiger of Charlotte, Sarah Lee Frederick of Winston-Salem, Alice Frederick Hanks and her daughters Laura and Meredith and their families of Gastonia, NC; George T. Frederick (Donna) and children Brittany and Leah and their families, Kristin and Drew of the Salisbury, NC; Ann Lutz (Richard) and her family from Savannah, GA plus cousins in Texas, Maine and Ireland. She also leaves many supportive friends and colleagues including those in the "Raleigh Birthday group" and other long-time friends in the Winston-Salem area, and those whom she met through work.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with Father Brian Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Salem Funeral Home, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem on Monday June 10, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte, ATTN: Central Processing All Regions, 1123 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28203-4003 or Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105.



Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary