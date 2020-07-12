Marianne Van Tassel

Marianne Dora
Van Tassel
March 30, 1933 - June 27, 2020
Black Mountain, NC
Marianne Dora Van Tassel, age 87, joined her Lord on June 27, 2020.
Marianne was born March 30, 1933 in Baden, Pennsylvania. She was President of her nursing class at Allegheny General Hospital. She worked for 24 years as an Industrial Nurse with IBM at the Research Triangle Park. Marianne was active in her church, St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh for 46 years before moving to Black Mountain with her husband. She was active in the Via De Cristo, servant projects of sewing quilts for Lutheran World Relief and taking meals to shut-ins. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and neighbor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Allison Blazier and Beulah Elizabeth Blazier; husband of 57 years, Lloyd Alfred Van Tassel, Jr.; and sister, Margaret Blazier Scimio.
Marianne is survived by her three children, Eric D. Van Tassel, MD and wife, Susan, of Asheville, Anne Van Tassel Hall and husband, Rick, of Wake Forest, and Fred M. Van Tassel and his dear Lisa Mahoney, of Pineville.
Additionally, Marianne is survived by her sister, Judith Lipinski; brothers, James Blazier and Herbert Blazier, Jr.; grandchildren, David Van Tassel, Emily and Laura Van Tassel, Isaac Hall, and Seth Hall (Becca); and many dear nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7304 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615 or ABCCM (designate for Veterans Restoration Quarters), 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC 28806.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Givens Highland Farms.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com