1/1
Marianne Van Tassel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Dora

Van Tassel

March 30, 1933 - June 27, 2020

Black Mountain, NC

Marianne Dora Van Tassel, age 87, joined her Lord on June 27, 2020.

Marianne was born March 30, 1933 in Baden, Pennsylvania. She was President of her nursing class at Allegheny General Hospital. She worked for 24 years as an Industrial Nurse with IBM at the Research Triangle Park. Marianne was active in her church, St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh for 46 years before moving to Black Mountain with her husband. She was active in the Via De Cristo, servant projects of sewing quilts for Lutheran World Relief and taking meals to shut-ins. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and neighbor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Allison Blazier and Beulah Elizabeth Blazier; husband of 57 years, Lloyd Alfred Van Tassel, Jr.; and sister, Margaret Blazier Scimio.

Marianne is survived by her three children, Eric D. Van Tassel, MD and wife, Susan, of Asheville, Anne Van Tassel Hall and husband, Rick, of Wake Forest, and Fred M. Van Tassel and his dear Lisa Mahoney, of Pineville.

Additionally, Marianne is survived by her sister, Judith Lipinski; brothers, James Blazier and Herbert Blazier, Jr.; grandchildren, David Van Tassel, Emily and Laura Van Tassel, Isaac Hall, and Seth Hall (Becca); and many dear nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 7304 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615 or ABCCM (designate for Veterans Restoration Quarters), 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC 28806.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Givens Highland Farms.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harwood Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Marianne was a compassionate and special friend and nurse that I had the privilege of working with for several years .. my husband and I also spent some social time with Marianne and Fred, a loving couple. I also might add, she made a great potato salad!!
My heart goes out to the children and grandchildren, whom Marianne was so proud of!
Marianne was a devout Christian and I'm sure she is at home with our Lord.
Maxine
Maxine Dickerson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved