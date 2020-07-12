Marianne Van Tassel

Marianne was a compassionate and special friend and nurse that I had the privilege of working with for several years .. my husband and I also spent some social time with Marianne and Fred, a loving couple. I also might add, she made a great potato salad!!

My heart goes out to the children and grandchildren, whom Marianne was so proud of!

Marianne was a devout Christian and I'm sure she is at home with our Lord.

Maxine

Maxine Dickerson

Friend