Marianne B. Webb



October 12,1936 - May 2, 2019



Raleigh



Marianne Webb died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Galax, Virginia, grew up there, and graduated from Galax High School in 1954.



Marianne married Joseph B. Webb in 1960; they moved to Winston-Salem, NC where she was employed by Wachovia Bank and began taking classes at Wake Forest College. In 1963, Camille, their only child was born and Marianne became a full-time mom for many years.



In 1970 the family moved to Raleigh where Marianne resumed her pursuit of a college degree. She graduated from NC State University cum laude with a degree in Business Management and Economics.



After graduation she worked for the NC Department of Natural Resources and Community Development as an Economic Research Specialist responsible for developing cost/benefit analyses of environmental regulations. Later, she joined Fonville Morisey Realty as a broker REALTOR until retiring in 1993. Following retirement, she served as a Destination Services Representative in a role of helping newcomers relocate to the Triangle area.



Marianne is survived by Joe Webb, her beloved husband of 58 years, her cherished daughter, Camille Webb Mims, son-in-law Jim Mims and tow granddaughters Ashley Mims and Allison Mims Smith (Jonathan) all of Raleigh.



She and Joe were long-time members of First Baptist Church in Raleigh where they joined the John Hiott Fellowship Class. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bridge and traveling especially during the retirement years.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 2:00 at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh. The family will receive friends at a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603 or Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Published in The News & Observer on May 7, 2019