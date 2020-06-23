Mariano "Mario" Anthony Ponziano
Raleigh
Mariano "Mario" Anthony Ponziano, 86, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born April 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Biagio Ponziano and Sarina Galeano Ponziano. Mario retired from RCA as an electronic technician.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Road, Wendell, NC 27591. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale with a Rosary Service to begin in the funeral home chapel at 8:00 pm.
Mario is survived by his children: Barbara Ann Whitecross (Gene), Joseph T. Ponziano (fiancé, Cindy Hawver), David Ponziano (fiancé, Valerie Correiro), Christopher Ponziano, Daniel Ponziano; grandchildren: Brandon Whitecross (Mary), Matthew Ponziano (fiancé, Monika), Brianna Ponziano, Stephanie Whitecross, Kayla Ponziano, Ava Ponziano; great-grandchildren: Mason Ponziano, Laikyn Whitecross; sister, Theresa D'Angelo (Jerry); sister-in-law, Rita Colaianni (Frank).
In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his wife, "Mary" Immaculate Ferraiuolo Ponziano on January 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Raleigh
Mariano "Mario" Anthony Ponziano, 86, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born April 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Biagio Ponziano and Sarina Galeano Ponziano. Mario retired from RCA as an electronic technician.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Road, Wendell, NC 27591. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale with a Rosary Service to begin in the funeral home chapel at 8:00 pm.
Mario is survived by his children: Barbara Ann Whitecross (Gene), Joseph T. Ponziano (fiancé, Cindy Hawver), David Ponziano (fiancé, Valerie Correiro), Christopher Ponziano, Daniel Ponziano; grandchildren: Brandon Whitecross (Mary), Matthew Ponziano (fiancé, Monika), Brianna Ponziano, Stephanie Whitecross, Kayla Ponziano, Ava Ponziano; great-grandchildren: Mason Ponziano, Laikyn Whitecross; sister, Theresa D'Angelo (Jerry); sister-in-law, Rita Colaianni (Frank).
In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his wife, "Mary" Immaculate Ferraiuolo Ponziano on January 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 23, 2020.