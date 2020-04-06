|
Marie Hamilton Willis
May 10, 1929 - April 1, 2020
Raleigh
Marie Hamilton Willis, a quintessential Southern lady, left this world a bit dimmer on April 1, 2020. Marie was born in Raleigh on May 10, 1929, graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1947, and resided here all her life. However, she reveled in traveling the world domestically and internationally with Paris being a favorite city abroad. Although experiencing some difficult times, she found joy for herself. She delighted in the arts, especially ballet and theatre. Marie had a discerning eye for interior design and decorated her homes exquisitely. She enjoyed shopping, reading, and needle point and the beauty of nature. She remained current with the regional and world news as well as with the latest fashion trends. Marie was always stylishly attired and tastefully bejeweled and she adored lovely hats. She was a beloved and devoted partner to her deceased husbands, Ed Clark and Jack Willis.
Marie's sparkling blue eyes, wit and sense of humor made her a welcomed part of any social event including her much loved bridge parties. She delighted in the Christmas season in particular decorating, socializing and shopping for very thoughtful gifts, especially for her family. Marie accepted the vagaries of age with her customary grace and poise.
Marie was predeceased by her parents; her husbands, Ed Clark and Jack Willis; and two step sons. She is survived by her devoted son, Lee Beard; Lee's four cousin support group; her four beloved grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of cherished friends.
Per Marie's request, there will be no service. If you wish to remember and honor Marie, smile often and despite life's trials, delight in the joys surrounding you.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 6, 2020