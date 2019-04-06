Marie Inscoe Harris



February 27, 1933 - April 4, 2019



Raleigh



Marie Inscoe Harris, 86, of Raleigh died on April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian W. Harris; her parents, siblings, and her daughter, Jaima Harris.



Marie was an avid reader and truly enjoyed quilting. Marie was also a great cook, and loved visiting with her friends and family.



Marie is survived by her son, Wesley Harris; grandson, Jonathan Harris and his mother, Stephanie; great-grandson, J.W. Harris; and sister, Gray Champion.



A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. A funeral service will begin at 3:00pm, followed by burial at Raleigh Memorial Park.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Transitions LifeCare for the wonderful care provided. They also want to thank Dick and Bonnie Inscoe for the love and attention given to Marie.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607.



Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019