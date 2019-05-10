Marie Elizabeth Norris



August 18, 1925-May 7, 2019



Raleigh



Marie Elizabeth (Scoggin) Norris, 93, a long-time resident of Raleigh, passed away in Salisbury, NC on May 7, 2019. A service of thanksgiving in celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Six Forks Rd at 2 pm on Saturday May 11, 2019. The services will be preceded in the church by family visitation from 1 pm and entombment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park on S. Wilmington St in Raleigh.







Marie was born in Lynchburg, VA on August 18, 1925, to the late William G. Scoggin Sr. of Roxboro, NC and the late Vada Alma (Fish) Scoggin of Willow Springs, NC. She grew up in Atlanta GA, Richmond VA, Roxboro NC and Raleigh NC, attending eleven schools before graduating from Hugh Morson High School and Kings Business College in 1942. She was married for 59 years to Nello Teer Norris until his death in 2004. Marie was the NC State Registrar for the Blind from 1964 until retiring in 1987. A charter member of Trinity Baptist Church of Raleigh, and its first (volunteer) secretary, she was also a volunteer in its kitchen for over thirty years and devoted many other hours to various church efforts. She was also a Lioness of the Raleigh Lions Club and received the Distinguished Service Award from the NC Chapter of the American Association of Workers for the Blind.



In addition to her husband, two brothers and one sister



pre-deceased her, Wm. G. Scoggin Jr., Daniel Barton Scoggin, and Doris (Scoggin) Hutchins. She is survived by her brother Robert W Scoggin of San Diego; three children; Patricia E. Paschall (husband Richard) of Salisbury NC, R. Douglas Norris (wife Jane) of Va. Beach VA, and JoAnne Junkin (husband Joe) of Kill Devil Hills NC. Additional survivors include eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.







In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Trinity Baptist Church, Six Forks Rd. Raleigh 27609. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, E. Millbrook Rd. Published in The News & Observer on May 10, 2019