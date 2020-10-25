Marie Finch Snakenburg



July 24, 1919 - October 21, 2020



Raleigh



Marie Sanford Finch was born in Zebulon, NC where she spent her childhood. She was the daughter of S. M. Finch and Lettie Upchurch Finch. She was a graduate of Apex High School as well as Hardbargers Business College.



In 1938 Marie married John Donald Snakenburg who was affectionately known as "Buster" and they enjoyed fifty years together until his death in 1988. Their two children were born in Raleigh in the early 1940s after which Buster served several years in the US Army during World War II. Marie worked as a civil servant for the NC Department of Justice, the NC Department of Revenue, the NC Prison Department and the NC State Legislature. In the 1950s-1970s she worked for the US Department of Agriculture and was awarded a Certificate of Merit for 23 years of service.



She always enjoyed politics, described herself as a "yellow-dog democrat" and worked for Jim Hunt before he became Governor of NC.



Marie was born a Baptist but became a Methodist after her marriage. Her mother in law, Lucy Holden Snakenburg, was the daughter of Methodist minister Lucian Holden. She was a loyal and very active member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church until her recent death and was a member of the first ladies circle there.



She leaves behind her two children John Stuart Snakenburg and Diane Snakenburg Rodger as well as three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to United Methodist Women, Edenton Street United Methodist Church, 228 West Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27603



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



