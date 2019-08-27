|
|
Marie Walston Sutton
January 18, 1935 – August 25, 2019
Wilson
Marie Walston Sutton, 84, of Wilson, passed away Sunday holding the hands of her daughter and granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC, with Rev. David Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson.
Marie retired from Lucille's Bridals and Formals after 30 years of service. She loved dressing brides for their special day. Marie was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She had a green thumb and loved working in her yard and cutting grass. Marie loved to cook and enjoyed sweets, especially pineapple milkshakes. She also enjoyed time spent with her cat, Bobtail, and her dog, Copper. Marie loved spending time in the mountains and fishing off of a pier. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Brenda Sutton Heath (Tony) of Wilson and Virginia Outlaw Evett (Sam) of Cary; six grandchildren, Lauren D. Wagner (Phil) of San Clemente, CA, Kaitlyn H. Stallings (Parker) of Whitakers, Spencer C. Heath of Wilson, Melissa E. Puryear (Cory) of Cary, Christina E. Durham (Sean) of Apex, and Tommy Evett of Cary; three great-grandchildren, Matilda Wagner, Walter Wagner, and Emmett Puryear; a brother, Ronald "Bud" Walston of Norfolk, VA; and her beloved companion, Kenneth Barnhill of Rocky Mount.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Virgil L. Outlaw and Eddie L. Sutton; her parents, Johnnie and Daisy Walston; two brothers, Preston Walston and John R. "Las" Walston Jr.; and two sisters, Estelle Webb and Maebur Rogers.
Flowers are welcome and memorials may be directed to the Wilson County Humane Society, 4001 Airport Dr., Wilson, NC 27896.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019