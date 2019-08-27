Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 243-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen Memorial Park
Wilson, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Sutton


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Sutton Obituary
Marie Walston Sutton

January 18, 1935 – August 25, 2019

Wilson

Marie Walston Sutton, 84, of Wilson, passed away Sunday holding the hands of her daughter and granddaughter. Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC, with Rev. David Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson.

Marie retired from Lucille's Bridals and Formals after 30 years of service. She loved dressing brides for their special day. Marie was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She had a green thumb and loved working in her yard and cutting grass. Marie loved to cook and enjoyed sweets, especially pineapple milkshakes. She also enjoyed time spent with her cat, Bobtail, and her dog, Copper. Marie loved spending time in the mountains and fishing off of a pier. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are her daughters, Brenda Sutton Heath (Tony) of Wilson and Virginia Outlaw Evett (Sam) of Cary; six grandchildren, Lauren D. Wagner (Phil) of San Clemente, CA, Kaitlyn H. Stallings (Parker) of Whitakers, Spencer C. Heath of Wilson, Melissa E. Puryear (Cory) of Cary, Christina E. Durham (Sean) of Apex, and Tommy Evett of Cary; three great-grandchildren, Matilda Wagner, Walter Wagner, and Emmett Puryear; a brother, Ronald "Bud" Walston of Norfolk, VA; and her beloved companion, Kenneth Barnhill of Rocky Mount.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Virgil L. Outlaw and Eddie L. Sutton; her parents, Johnnie and Daisy Walston; two brothers, Preston Walston and John R. "Las" Walston Jr.; and two sisters, Estelle Webb and Maebur Rogers.

Flowers are welcome and memorials may be directed to the Wilson County Humane Society, 4001 Airport Dr., Wilson, NC 27896.

Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now