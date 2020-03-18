|
|
Marilyn Ann Hiatt
Fuquay-Varina
Marilyn Ann Hiatt (nee Checky) passed peacefully in her home on February 23, 2020 in Fuquay-Varina, NC after a long illness. She was 80.
Marilyn was born on November 29, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to her parents, Darius and Anna Checky. She graduated from Mercer High School in Mercer, Wisconsin in 1958. She married Jerry Hiatt on 3 January, 1960 in Mercer Wisconsin. They were high school sweethearts. They moved to Key West, Florida as Jerry was in the Navy as a Helicopter Crewmember. They subsequently moved to California, then to Colorado where Jerry matriculated with a Professional Degree in Engineering, followed by Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, California and finally to Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina where they have lived for over 30 years. Jerry and Marilyn celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in January 2020.
Marilyn was primarily a homemaker with a variety of full and part time jobs during her life. Her main hobbies were pet birds, reading and visiting historical sites. She was also very active in her local church – Saint Bernadette Catholic Church.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Jerry, son and daughter-in-law, DR Keith and Mrs. Barbara Hiatt of Belton, TX. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Rachel Hiatt of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Adam Hiatt of Long Island, New York and Brooke Hiatt of Milford, Connecticut as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in laws DR Ed Hiatt and Mrs. Sandy Hiatt of Lake Park, Georgia as well as by her sister-in-law Velita Checky of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Kenneth Checky.
A memorial service will take place on 21 March, 2020 at the Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis ST, Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina from 11AM to 1 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marilyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Saint Bernadette Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2020