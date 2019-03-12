Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Markey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Ann Markey

March 31, 1928 - March 1, 2019



Raleigh



Marilyn Ann Markey, born on March 31,1928 died at home on March 1, 2019. Though Alzheimer's robbed her of her memory it was unable to touch her spirit and determination. Marilyn, our Mom, held our family together very closely through numerous moves across the country during her husband, Harold George Markey's, busy career. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving Mom, and her gentle personality nurtured everyone around her.



Marilyn Ann was born to Roy and Marguerite Vershure in Detroit, Michigan but spent her youth in Plymouth, Michigan where she graduated high school. She then attended Milwaukee-Downer Girls College, foregoing completion to work at a Singer sewing shop and then James Manufacturing Company, financially assisting our Dad's progression through college. Our parents were married on June 17,1950. Dad's career led them to Long Beach, California, the first of many places that they would call home. Their family grew to include four children, Bruce Roy, Lisa Lynn, Brian James and Craig George. Over the years that followed she maintained lovely homes with beautiful gardens in California, New York, Maryland, North Carolina and Washington State. She frequently hosted family gatherings, setting the traditions for generations to come. Mom was active in her church, hosted quilting circles and volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 40 years with her dear friend Marilyn Brodd. She traveled the world, with either her husband or her sister-in law Marion Kassis by her side, and most enjoyed visiting Kenya, Australia, Mexico, Alaska and Ireland. She loved to tell the story of returning to the United States from Ireland on 9/11, when her flight was grounded in Newfoundland and she was left to take refuge with the locals for a week. Domestically more adventurous than most of her peers, family meals were always a delicious surprise. She was an avid reader, and a talented seamstress who crafted dresses for all of her granddaughters. A bird watcher and a true lover of nature, she was happiest outside in her yard. Her family will remember her for her grace and humor and the contented manner with which she carried out her life.



Marilyn is survived by her children, daughters-in-law Kristin Petersen and Deborah, her grandchildren Allison Murphy, Rachel, Daniel, Matthew, Christopher, Veronica and Sean and her great-grandchildren Max, Maeve, Walt and Ella Murphy. Family and friends will gather in celebration of her life on her upcoming birthday. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019