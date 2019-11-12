|
|
Marilyn Jean Rhoades Budrow
May 15, 1944 - November 11, 2019
Raleigh
Marilyn was born in the small town of Brookville, OH where she grew up on a farm with her parents, Russell and Dorotha Rhoades and older brother Larry. This upbringing instilled a simplicity and frugality that defined her personality. She graduated from high school in Brookville as valedictorian and went on to college at Bowling Green where she met the love of her life Jack Budrow. The two were inseparable for 53 years where Jack provided the humor and Marilyn the pragmatism. Marilyn spent 29 years as an educator at Ravenscroft School in the Fine Arts Department where she started a fledgling strings program that flourished into a K-12 locally recognized program. She left a lasting and strong legacy for classical music education both at Ravenscroft and in the community through her role on the board of the Community Music School. After playing for 11 summers as a violist in the Sante Fe Opera company, Marilyn and Jack discovered their love of northern Michigan when they both joined the faculty at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. Interlochen has been Marilyn's favorite summer destination for 41 years where she watched birds, gardened and enjoyed the beautiful view of Green Lake. As a dedicated Christian, Marilyn was a devoted choir member, accompanist, and vestry representative at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Marilyn's greatest love was her family, husband, Jack, daughter and son-in-law, Kat and Dusty Belk and two grandchildren, Bo and Harper. Her funeral will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Raleigh on Friday, November 15th at 2p.m.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 12, 2019