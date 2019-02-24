Marilyn Esther Denison Gibbs



July 23, 1926 - February 6, 2019



Steamboat Springs, CO



Marilyn was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Oscar David and Juliette Mercedes Denison and raised there with her brother, Robert. After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1948 she married Robert B. Gibbs. They raised their son, Tyler, in Des Moines, Iowa and Chesterfield, Missouri before settling in Raleigh, N. Carolina for nearly 40 years.



Marilyn was a wonderful mother, devoted friend and excellent artist: enjoying ceramics, oil painting, sewing and cooking among many hobbies.



Minnesota was almost a second home for "Lyn and Bob", having met there in 1942 at a fishing resort, where Marilyn was a guest and Bob was a guide. They returned to enjoy the lakes and good friends in the Park Rapids area most every summer. They also developed a love for the UK, and Scotland in particular, returning often to enjoy the beauty and friendships nurtured over the years.



Marilyn moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2013 to be close to her son Tyler, daughter-in-law Carrie and grandsons Noah and Aidan. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019