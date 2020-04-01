Home

Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Marilyn Hardisty


1937 - 2020
Marilyn Hardisty Obituary
Marilyn Sally Burr Hardisty

May 11, 1937 - March 29, 2020

Asheville

Marilyn Burr Hardisty, 82 of Woodbury, CT passed away peacefully in her home on March 29th, 2020 in Asheville, NC.

She was the youngest of 3 children born May 11, 1937 to Eileen Thompson and Harold Roland Burr. Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara DiBattisto of Niantic, CT and Robert Burr of Ashford, CT.

Marilyn is survived by her 3 children; Lisa Shields of Penhook, VA, Col. William S. Carle of Alexandria, VA and Amy Carle of Asheville, NC as well as 3 grandchildren; Ryan Shields, Jonathan Shields and Keely Carle.

Marilyn studied at Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT before marrying Ralph W. Carle with whom she had her 3 children. She was married again to Raymond A. Hardisty of Woodbury, CT whose general contracting business she assisted in turning into a very successful enterprise. Marilyn lived most of her life in Woodbury, CT and was a determined, hard working, loving and compassionate woman dedicating her life to her children and most especially her grandchildren. She had a passion for gardening and lived every day to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by all the people she knew and loved.

A graveyard memorial service will take place at a TBD date this Summer at the Woodbury Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her mother and father.

To sign the guest register online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family, 828-687-3530.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2020
