Marilyn Lovett



Raleigh



Marilyn Lovett passed away on July 15, 2019. Marilyn was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 22, 1933. She lived most of her adult life in Raleigh, NC. Marilyn was a former high school English teacher and an interior designer.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James F. Lovett; her sons, James F. Lovett (Rik) Jr. and wife Jeanelle and Charles Kent Lovett and wife Sarah; as well as seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gilbert Maurer and wife Ann.



Marilyn was involved in many church activities and Bible Study groups. She enjoyed engaging strangers in conversation and was genuinely interested in their lives. She had a special gift for getting others to confide in her and openly discuss their relationships with the Lord. Her friends and family members often looked to her for wise advice and counsel. She loved her family and her many friends.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Road on Saturday, July 20 at 2pm.



Condolences to the family at www.MITCHELLatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019