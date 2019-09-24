|
|
Marilyn Broadwell Martin
January 20, 1933 - September 20, 2019
Cary
Marilyn Broadwell Martin, 86, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior and King, Jesus Christ on Friday, September 20, 2019. Marilyn and her husband, David Martin, have resided for over 65 years in Cary, N.C.
Marilyn was born in White Oak (Apex), N.C. to Alpha Omega Broadwell and Lillie Osteen Hamrick Broadwell. She is preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, one brother and beloved Grandson, Parker Ross Stephenson.
She loved and served Jesus, her husband, her children, In-Laws grandchildren, and great grandchildren and her church in almost numberless ways throughout her life. By her leadership and grace, she was the glue that united all members of her family together by the love that she so freely showed each of them in individual ways. Soft spoken, she was the loving heart of a large, extended family that calls Cary home.
She tirelessly loved and patiently supported her husband, David, in countless ways throughout their life together. By God's incredible mercy, she will now wait and welcome him into heaven one day.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, David Julian Martin, Sr., her son, David Martin Jr., her five daughters and son-in-laws, Donna & Eric Evenson, Dotty & Jeff Reintgen, Dale & Bob Dascombe, Diane & Will Stephenson, and Debbie & Steve Salek, as well as her 21 Grandchildren, her 11 Great-Grandchildren, and her baby sister, Sue Holcombe.
Family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the First Baptist church of Cary. They request that the hour of 5:00-6:00 be reserved for their elderly friends. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at First Baptist Church Cary at 1:00 on Wednesday September 25th. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Donations may be made to Grace Christian School 1101 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, NC 27606
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 24, 2019