Marilyn Nauhaus
November 8, 1941 - August 7, 2020
Cary
Marilyn Elaine Nauhaus of Cary, NC, passed away on August 7, 2020 at WakeMed Cary, with her daughter at her side.
Born to the late William and Madelon Augustitus Getchonis in Duryea, PA, Marilyn graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in Pittston, PA in 1959 as Valedictorian and then graduated summa cum laude in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Misericordia University in Dallas, PA.
Marilyn was among the first female programmers at IBM in Endicott, NY and later in Raleigh, NC. She retired from IBM after 35 years and pursued a second career as a real estate paralegal.
Marilyn was a talented pianist/organist even at a young age, serving the parishes and accompanying the choirs of St. Joseph's Lithuanian Catholic Church in Duryea, St. John's Catholic Church in Pittston, Misericordia University and Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Endwell, NY. Later, in North Carolina, she served St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Raleigh and, for 15 years, St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, traveling, puzzles, college football and basketball and spending time with her family.
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Marilyn is survived by her daughter Kara Haywood, son-in-law Lee and grandsons Noah and Aaron of Cary, NC; brother and sister-in-law William "Bill" and Marion Hughes Getson of Melbourne, FL and was predeceased in death by her brother Robert "Bob" Getchonis of Duryea, PA. She was a very special "Aunt Mimi" who will be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, great-nieces/nephews and lifelong friends. Her Yorkie Ginger, a rescue dog who brought her much joy and comfort, also mourns her loss.
Special thanks to Carolyn Nelson of LifeLinks, Duke Cancer Center, and the many healthcare providers who helped make it possible for Marilyn to remain at home and spend time with her family throughout her illness.
A private funeral mass will be offered at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex.
Memorial contributions may be made to Duke Health or to Yorkie Haven Rescue at Yorkiehavenrescue.com
.