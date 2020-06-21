Marilyn Luke Poppe
February 22, 1928 - June 18, 2020
Durham
Marilyn Luke Poppe passed away at home with her family on June 18, 2020. She was born 92 years ago in Woburn, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her father, George Joseph Luke, her mother, Sadie McCall Luke, her sister Marjorie Luke Wheeler and her brother George Joseph Luke, Jr.
Marilyn grew up in Woburn and graduated at the top of her class at Woburn High School. With a scholarship at Regis College in Weston, MA. She graduated with high honors in the class of 1950. In her senior year she met her future husband, Charlie Poppe who was a student at nearby M.I.T. Marilyn attended Fordham University on a scholarship and there received her master's degree in American History.
Marilyn and Charlie were married in June 1953 at the Catholic Church of Saint Joseph in Woburn. They remained in Massachusetts until 1956, when after completing Charlie's service in the U.S. Air Force they moved to Long Island NY. For the next 33 years they lived in Huntington, Long Island. Their two children were born there and went off to college from there. Once they started school, Marilyn returned to her teaching career at Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor High Schools. For many years she was active in the American Association of University Women serving as an officer in the long Island Chapter.
When her son and daughter were both in college, she started a new career as a secretary. Her skills were quickly recognized, and she became executive secretary for the Admiral who commanded he U. S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area at their HQ at Governors Island, NY. She remained there for over 15 years working for each new Admiral who took over. She retired in 1990 when the HQ planned to move to Norfolk, VA. She and her husband moved to North Carolina at that time.
Marilyn loved to do needlepoint and her home has many fine examples of her creations. She would do the needlepoint as she commuted on the train to her work in New York City. Marilyn and Charlie loved to travel. They especially enjoyed going to their favorite hotel in Acapulco each January. She was an active member of the Croasdaile Study Group, the Croasdaile Country Club, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Durham and Catholic Daughters of America.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Charles Walker Poppe; son, Charles Walker Poppe, Jr. (Sidney) of Davidson and Atlantic Beach, NC; daughter, Dr. Wellner Poppe Tremallo (Mark) of Brentwood NH and Steuben ME; grandchildren, Alex Luke Tremallo of San Francisco, CA, Matthew Walker Poppe of Davidson, NC and Dana Van Bael Tremallo of Los Angeles CA; and Sister-in-law Dorothy Luke of Beverly, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Hospice. The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com - select obituaries.
