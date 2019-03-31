Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
For more information about
Marilyn Rieger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Rieger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Rosenstock Rieger


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Rosenstock Rieger Obituary
Marilyn "Lynn" Rosenstock Rieger

July 16, 1928 – March 22, 2019

Southern Pines

Lynn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Steve Greenberg of Chapel Hill. Her husband, Elliot Rieger, passed away in 2013. Her son, Robert "Bobby" passed away in 2000.

Lynn was blessed with two devoted grandchildren, Daniel Greenberg and wife Rebecca of Raleigh, and Melissa and husband Dan Ryan of Sammamish, WA. She also had two great-granddaughters that brought her joy, Megan Rose Greenberg and Amy Kate Greenberg of Raleigh.

She was active in Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh, where she remained a member after moving to Pinehurst, NC in 1977. She and Elliot then became founding members of Temple Beth Shalom in Pinehurst.

Lynn is survived by her sister, Lila Doliner of Charlotte, NC and by her twin brothers and sisters-in-law; Nelson and Cathy Rosenstock, and Herbert and Sherry Rosenstock; as well as many nieces and nephews. She had three other siblings who previously deceased her: Stanley Rosenstock, Jerome Rosenstock, and Rhoda Weiss.

At the time of her passing, Lynn resided at Belle Meade Retirement Community in Southern Pines, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple Beth Shalom, P.O. Box 2121, Pinehurst, NC 28370.

Condolences to the family at www.BrownWynneRaleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now