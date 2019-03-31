Marilyn "Lynn" Rosenstock Rieger



July 16, 1928 – March 22, 2019



Southern Pines



Lynn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Steve Greenberg of Chapel Hill. Her husband, Elliot Rieger, passed away in 2013. Her son, Robert "Bobby" passed away in 2000.



Lynn was blessed with two devoted grandchildren, Daniel Greenberg and wife Rebecca of Raleigh, and Melissa and husband Dan Ryan of Sammamish, WA. She also had two great-granddaughters that brought her joy, Megan Rose Greenberg and Amy Kate Greenberg of Raleigh.



She was active in Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh, where she remained a member after moving to Pinehurst, NC in 1977. She and Elliot then became founding members of Temple Beth Shalom in Pinehurst.



Lynn is survived by her sister, Lila Doliner of Charlotte, NC and by her twin brothers and sisters-in-law; Nelson and Cathy Rosenstock, and Herbert and Sherry Rosenstock; as well as many nieces and nephews. She had three other siblings who previously deceased her: Stanley Rosenstock, Jerome Rosenstock, and Rhoda Weiss.



At the time of her passing, Lynn resided at Belle Meade Retirement Community in Southern Pines, NC.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple Beth Shalom, P.O. Box 2121, Pinehurst, NC 28370.



Condolences to the family at www.BrownWynneRaleigh.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary