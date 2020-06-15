Marilyn Smith Avis
Chapel Hill
Marilyn Smith Avis, 75, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away on June 11th after a courageous battle with lung cancer. All three of her sons were by her side during her last week.
Marilyn was predeceased by her father, Malcolm and her mother, Mary Ellen. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Mary Raine), her three sons, Stuart (Shonda), Scott (Helen), and Seth (Kristina), and 7 grandchildren.
A Tar Heel native with roots from the Asheville mountains to the beaches of Duck and Morehead, she also lived in both the D.C. area and Southern Italy. Marilyn loved to garden and got great joy from watching the birds in her garden. She spent much of her time appreciating nature. She was a long time realtor who took great pride in helping others.
The family asks that donations be made in memory of Marilyn to Kiva.org., an organization that helps those less fortunate, a mission of which she felt passionate.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.