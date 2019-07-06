Marilyn Young



April 27, 1930 - July 2, 2019



Durham, NC



Marilyn Young died on July 2, 2019, in Durham, North Carolina, at age 89, from congestive heart failure.



She was born Marilyn Mills on April 27, 1930, in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York, to Irving and Ada Salzman Mills. She grew up in Queens, and her high school years included working as a model; she was scouted at age 16, appeared in catalogues and magazines, and was photographed by the celebrated artist Arnold Newman. She went on to Queens College, where she became active in liberal political causes and graduated in 1951 with a degree in English. In 1952, she married Alfred F. Young, an historian, and moved with him throughout his academic career, raising three daughters; they were married for more than sixty years until his death in 2012. In Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked at the Royal Typewriter Company, she served proudly as a union shop steward, supporting workers' grievances and negotiating union contracts. In DeKalb, Illinois, she completed graduate course work in sociology and was active in Women's International League for Peace and Freedom protesting the Vietnam War. In Oak Park, Illinois, she began a long career as a business manager at the University of Illinois Medical School, working with the Department of Anatomy and then with the Department of Pediatrics on a large research study on women-infant HIV transmission. In 2007, she and Alfred relocated to The Forest at Duke retirement community in Durham, North Carolina, near her daughter, Emily, where she was active in resident governance.



Marilyn loved art of many kinds and was herself a talented painter. She took classes at the Oak Park Art League and the Art Institute of Chicago, working in charcoal, watercolor, oil, and acrylics, and painting portraits, still lifes, and landscapes, including scenes from treasured vacations in Taos, New Mexico. In her decades in the Chicago area, she was an avid follower of the opera, symphony, and theater. She loved singers ranging from Billie Holiday and Renee Fleming to Pete Seeger and the Weavers. A New York Jew transplanted to the Midwest and then the South, she pored daily over the New York Times and followed politics closely. A lifelong reader, she participated regularly in her local book club. She was a lover of animals and had an especially strong bond with her cat, Mia. She enjoyed gardening and, in her final months, she built a beautiful orchid collection with her caretaker, Tamara Zetka. Resilient, she survived rheumatic fever as a child, open-heart surgery in her fifties, breast cancer in her sixties, and endocarditis in her mid-eighties. Throughout her life, she remained a punster, puzzle-solver, and quick wit, with an eye for beauty, strong opinions, and a fierce intellect.



She is survived by her brother, Marvin Mills; her daughters Sarah Young, of Santa Cruz, California, Emily Young, of Durham, NC, and Elizabeth Young, of Northampton, MA; sons-in-law Thomas Witz and Jeffrey Goll; and four grandchildren, Davia, Noah, Isabel, and Ruby.



Donations may be sent to the ACLU and to the Animal Protection Society of Durham. A memorial will be held at a later date.