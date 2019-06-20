Home

Cooper Funeral Home
209 BLACK BRANCH RD
Dillon, SC 29536
843-774-4473
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dillon First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Dillon First Baptist Church
Marion Aaron "Tee" Langston


Marion Aaron "Tee" Langston Obituary
Marion Aaron "Tee" Langston

May18,1930 - June 18, 2019

Dillon, SC

Marion Aaron "Tee" Langston, 89, passed away, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 Friday, June 21, 2019, at Dillon First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12-00-2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Raleigh, NC, May 18, 1930, and raised in Timmonsville, SC, he was the son of the late Jesse Aaron Langston and Florrie Anderson Langston. He was a member of Dillon First Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and former sunday school teacher. Mr. Langston held a bachelors and masters degree in agronomy from Clemson University, was a retired Research Scientist with USDA-APHIS, and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his sons, Marion Anderson Langston of Florence and Rev. Paul Kent (Pamela) Langston of Clayton, NC; daughter-in-law, Anita Langston of Dillon; grandchildren, Matthew Langston of Dillon, Aaron (Jordan)Langston of Columbia, Taylor Langston of Nuremberg, Germany, Kent Langston of Boston, MA, and Jane Langston of Chapel Hill, NC; great-granddaughter, Dixie Grace Langston of Dillon.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dixie Taylor Langston.
Published in The News & Observer on June 20, 2019
