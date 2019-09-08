|
|
Marion Aileen Farrell
February 3, 1927 - August 25, 2019
Raleigh
Marion Farrell was born on February 3, 1927 to William and Mary Strohlein in East Orange, N.J. She was raised in Jersey City, NJ. Marion had a varied business career beginning as a private secretary on Wall Street ending up as an interviewer for the University of Chicago and realtor. Marion considered her most rewarding and important job was wife, mother and Nana.
Marion is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis of 56 years and her brother William C. Strohlein.
Marion's remaining family are her sister, Dorothy Maraziti, of Cumming, GA and her four children: Kathleen (Kurt) Walcheske of Raleigh, Timothy (Judy) Farrell of Nevada, Nancy (Mark) Beale of Raleigh, Dennis Farrell (Cathy) of New York, grandchildren: Kurt, Kyle Walcheske, Raleigh, Bryan, Jenny Farrell, Colleen McKoy, Nevada, Mark (Sophia) Beale, Peter, Jeffrey, Ryan Beale, Raleigh, Elizabeth (Paul) Chahanovich, Jason (Brianna) Farrell, Christopher Farrell of New York and 7 great grandchildren.
A private family celebration of Marion's life will be held. Condolences; RFHR.COM
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019