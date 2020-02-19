|
|
Marion Butler Chase, Jr.
September 28, 1924 - February 15, 2020
Cary
Marion Butler Chase, Jr., 95, of Cary, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.
Mr. Chase was born in Eureka, NC, son of Marion Butler Chase and Alice Spear Chase. He was a graduate of Fremont High School and Elon College and completed post- graduate work at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served his country during World War II stationed with the Eighth Army Air Force in Grafton Underwood, England. An Engineer and Gunner, he participated in thirty combat missions on a B-17 with the 384th Bomb Group. He was awarded the Air Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, European Theater Medal with Four Battle Stars, and Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Chase was a CPA in the firm of A.T. Allen & Co. A faithful member of First Baptist Church, Cary, and later Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, he was a Deacon and church clerk and served on numerous committees.
Memorial service, 3pm, Sunday, February 23, Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, Cary, followed by interment in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the service.
He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-three years, Jean Aycock Chase; his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Carson, Thelma West, Katherine Chase, and Janice Dale; and daughter-in-law, Kathryn Gates Chase.
Surviving are sons Marion B. "Chip" Chase, III of Raleigh, Ned A. Chase (Ellen) of Williamsburg, VA, and Ben E. Chase (Yvonne) of Whitsett, and two granddaughters, Leah Kathryn Chase of Asheboro and Maria Gretchen Chase of Charlotte. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Greenwood Forest Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 110 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511; or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020