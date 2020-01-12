|
Marion Briner Woods
June 20, 1925 - January 8, 2020
Winston-Salem
Marion Briner Woods, 94, died peacefully on January 8, 2020, at her home in Arbor Acres, Winston-Salem, NC.
She was born during a thunderstorm in the home of her parents, George and Elona Briner, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on June 20, 1925. After growing up in Bethlehem, she received her nursing training at the University of Pennsylvania from which she graduated in June of 1943. She went on to practice nursing both in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. On November 26, 1944, she married James Watson Woods, Jr., a marriage that lasted until his death in February of 2000. Together they settled in North Carolina where they raised three children.
Left to cherish her memories are her brother, Martin Briner (Joyce); her children; Diane Woods Englund (Gregory), James Watson Woods III "Pete" (Patricia), and Martin Briner Woods (Lynn); her grandchildren, Joshua Woods Englund (Alyce), Benjamin Watson Englund, Alexander Francis Woods (Allison), James Simpson Woods (Lina) Kathryn Therese, Sloan Johnson Woods Wyatt (Paola), and Sarah Keelan Woods; and her great grandchildren, Eloise Lord Englund, William Czar Englund, James Watson Woods IV, and Sienna Rae Woods.
A celebration of life service will be held at Round Hill Cemetery in Tennessee on a date to be announced.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Woods family.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020