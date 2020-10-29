1/
Marion Daniels ""Trey"" Brown III
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion "Trey" Daniels Brown III

Sanford

Mr. Marion Daniels Brown III, "Trey", 49, of Sanford, NC, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC after a long battle with pulmonary disease.

Trey was born on October 30, 1970 in Sanford, NC, to Caroline C. Brown, of Sanford, NC and Marion D. Brown Jr., of Germantown, TN. After graduating from Lee Senior High School in 1989, he went on to study the arts at Barton College in Wilson, NC.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Ashley Brown (Amy); sister, Megan Howard (Tim); and brother, Kevin Brown; maternal grandmother Cassie May Coppage; three nieces, Brittany Miller(Levi), Danielle Brown and Ashlyn Howard; one nephew, Aden Howard and a host of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in his name, an organization that he held close to his heart after his own battle with cancer. A private service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved