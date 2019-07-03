Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Goodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Goodson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Goodson Jr. Obituary
Marion Goodson, Jr

December 28, 1933 - June 29, 2019

Raleigh

Marion Goodson, Jr, of Raleigh departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Entombment: Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Mildred Goodson of the home; Son, Anthony Goodson, Sr, ( Peggy), Reginald Goodson (Sharon), all of Raleigh, NC, Marcus D. Goodson (Von) of FL; Brother, Chester Goodson of MD; 5 Grandchildren.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lea Funeral Home
Download Now