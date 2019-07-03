|
Marion Goodson, Jr
December 28, 1933 - June 29, 2019
Raleigh
Marion Goodson, Jr, of Raleigh departed this life on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Entombment: Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Mildred Goodson of the home; Son, Anthony Goodson, Sr, ( Peggy), Reginald Goodson (Sharon), all of Raleigh, NC, Marcus D. Goodson (Von) of FL; Brother, Chester Goodson of MD; 5 Grandchildren.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 3, 2019