Surrounded with love, Marion Phelps, 75, of Wilmington, North Carolina went to heaven on June 1, 2019. Following a diagnosis of stage IV lung cancer in 2015, he fought hard and won 3 ½ more years with his loved ones before the cancer returned. Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Marshall and Marion Phelps; brother, Marshall; and sister, Kay Crowley. He is survived by his wife, Kim; stepchildren Justin Mowbray (Elizabeth), Matthew Mowbray (Beth), and Michelle Bare; grandchildren Kayleigh, Carter, Justin, and Alyssa; nieces and nephews; and many dear extended family members and friends.



Marion was born in Wilson, North Carolina on April 15, 1944. He was married to the love of his life, Kim, for 19 ½ years. Together they enjoyed going to the beach, listening to music, and entertaining friends and family at their home. Marion was a devoted husband and father to his stepsons, who look up to him greatly. He was an entrepreneur, partnering with others on multiple businesses from construction to retail. Marion was always willing to lend a hand to help others and could accomplish anything. Although he may have appeared quiet and reserved to some, his love spoke loudly through his actions. In his spare time he enjoyed keeping up with current affairs, reading historical books, and completing difficult crossword puzzles with ease.



A memorial service will be held at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation (1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403) on June 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the . Fond memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary