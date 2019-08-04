|
Marion Sheppard Piatt (Lemly) Blackburn
December 4, 1933 - July 15, 2019
Chapel Hill
Marion Sheppard Piatt (Lemly) Blackburn, nicknamed "Boug," in later years, "Lem," age 85, died July 15, 2019. She fought a battle with cancer. Marion was in her daughter's home, in Raleigh, N.C. and was surrounded by family at the time of her death.
A memorial service will be held at The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. in the Bryan Courtyard, with a reception following, in Chancellor West. Robert Dean "Bobby" will be officiating.
Marion was born in Winston Salem, N.C., December 4, 1933. Her parents were Conrad Brown Lemly ("Zoots") and Ruth Peck Piatt Lemly. William McKinney Piatt and Marion Adele Sheppard Piatt were her grandparents, Roxboro Road, Durham, N.C. She attended Wiley Elementary School, graduated from RJ Reynolds High School, 1952, attended UNC Greensboro to pursue her love and interest in Art.
Marion moved to Chapel Hill, eloped, married John William Harden ("Jack"), one daughter, Sheppard (Harden) Monroe. They divorced, in later years she married William Anderson Blackburn ("Bill"), married 16 years.
Marion's first job was in Chapel Hill, N.C., age 19, working for Western Electric. She worked for "Powell" Real Estate Firm, the Chapel Hill Newspaper, City Planning as a draftsman, Beaunit at RTP, UNC Dept. of Anatomy and the UNC Dental School as an illustrator. She worked for Measure and Evaluation of UNC, and in local art galleries in Chapel Hill/Pittsboro. She loved spending time with family, going to swimming class, the beach, feeding the squirrels and deer, going to the library and sandwich shop in Pittsboro, visiting and talking with friends along the way. She is a supporter of UNC Channel 4 PBS, the Smithsonian Magazine and the National Geographic Magazine.
At age 49, she began studying various forms of art at Penland Art School in Penland, N.C. She earned scholarships and work study jobs. Painting with Watercolors, Pen and Ink Drawings, Pastels, Paper Making/Dying, Knitting, Weaving, Pottery, Paper Mache, Handmade Paper Books, Metal Work and Jewelry Making were her interests.
Marion is survived by her grandson, Henry Fairley Monroe 111, daughter, Sheppard Harden Monroe, Joseph Wood Piatt, Raymond Keast Piatt, Joseph David Piatt, Davis McKinney Piatt, Nancy Katherine (Piatt) Foster, Elizabeth Boone Foster. Additional family members by marriage, Nancy Perry Piatt, Leah Smith Piatt, Joanne Poole Piatt and Steven Foster.
Marion is preceded in death by John William Harden ("Jack"), William Anderson Blackburn ("Bill").
The family of Marion Sheppard (Lemly) Piatt Blackburn wish to thank Dr. Hwang of Duke Cancer Center, the staff responsible for her care at Duke Hospital, Duke Hospice group of nurses, social workers, and Chaplin Tom, a special thank you to Pat Hall, Hospice Nurse. Thank you to family and friends for being a part of Marion's Life.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , Duke Hospital/Cancer Research, Duke Hospice, Penland Art School, WUNC television/radio, Protection of Wildlife/Habitats.
Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019