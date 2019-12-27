Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Wilson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Wilson Obituary
Marion Henry Wilson Jr.

September 8, 1947 - December 19, 2019

Chapel Hill

Marion Henry Wilson Jr., 72 passed away on Dec 19, 2019 at the Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Center, Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Henry Jr. is survived by his son, Jeremy Wilson and his grandson, Codie Wilson.

Funeral services will be performed at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill on December 28, 2019. Family will receive guests between 1-2pm and the service will be held at 2pm with graveside respects to follow.

www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -