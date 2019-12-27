|
|
Marion Henry Wilson Jr.
September 8, 1947 - December 19, 2019
Chapel Hill
Marion Henry Wilson Jr., 72 passed away on Dec 19, 2019 at the Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Center, Pittsboro, North Carolina.
Henry Jr. is survived by his son, Jeremy Wilson and his grandson, Codie Wilson.
Funeral services will be performed at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill on December 28, 2019. Family will receive guests between 1-2pm and the service will be held at 2pm with graveside respects to follow.
www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 27, 2019